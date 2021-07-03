Money Heist Season 5’s official synopsis revealed, what latest we know!

Fans are quite happy after learning that Money Heist Season 5 will be released in two intallments – volume 1 on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3. The fourth season was watched by 65 million Netflix member households in the initial 28 days.

Money Heist will come to an end with Season 5. The viewers were previously hinted for a spin-off. Its writer and creator, Javier Gómez Santander recently revealed that he would not be doing a spin-off. In February this year, Devdiscourse notified you that the production for fifth season had commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark.

Here's the official synopsis of Money Heist Season 5:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Money Heist Season 5's plot has been kept under wrap to avoid the mess up of the series conclusion. However, Javier Gó Mez told to Marca Claro "No, I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good." reported Express.co.uk.

"I don't even think about continuity, It can't be ruled out either, that's the reality, but now I'm tired, it's a series that squeezes you a lot. The horizon that ends is very good for me mentally. If now I have to think that a spin-off will come later, I say 'do it yourself,'" he continued.

Money Heist Season 5 volume 1 will be released on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3.

