Sweet Magnolias Season 2 won’t be released in July, what more we know!

Sweet Magnolias Season 2's filming was official already started in spring 2021. However, we have a disappointing news for fans. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Netflix revealed the complete list of new release movies and shows coming in July 2021. Unfortunately, Sweet Magnolias Season 2 was not among them.

Netflix has not revealed a timeframe for the release of Sweet Magnolias Season 2. The wait for second season continues as the series aficionados are ardently looking forward to the burning questions. But their queries will not be solved in July.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2's plot is kept secret. The next season is likely to solve one of the main cliffhangers, which is the outcome of a fight from the after porm-party. The series lovers are waiting to see what happened to Maddie and Bill's youngest son Kyle who is unconscious and injured after the car crash. Moreover, the identity of a person, who was in the car with Kyle, was not revealed at the end of Season 1.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will return with Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott), Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge), and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

While chatting with People about how Season 1 was finished, the novel writer Sherryl Woods said, "The cliffhanger accident was not in the books, but boy, what a way to [end].

"In fact, when I read the script for the 10th episode, I immediately emailed Sheryl Anderson and said, 'Netflix needs to renew this minute.'"

The series developer, Sheryl J. Anderson, already confirmed that almost all the stars are returning from the first season to reprise their roles "but there are going to be some twists and turns to come that will surprise even the most devoted book fans," she added.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. We will keep updating once the official release date is announced. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

