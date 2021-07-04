Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu calls out critics for giving preference to Hollywood movies over Indian films

Actor Taapsee Pannu is quite disappointed to see critics allegedly taking personal digs at her by giving negative reviews to her latest film, 'Haseen Dillruba'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:22 IST
Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Taapsee Pannu is quite disappointed to see critics allegedly taking personal digs at her by giving negative reviews to her latest film, 'Haseen Dillruba'. "Movie reviewing is very subjective. Criticism of the film and character is welcomed and helps me learn and improve which I feel I have a huge scope of but personal digs is what pulls down a critic to a troller," Taapsee tweeted in a response to a review written by one of the film critics.

She also spoke about how some critics giving preference to Hollywood movie, 'The Tomorrow War', over Hindi film 'Haseen Dillruba'. For the unversed, both the movieswere released on Friday this week. When one journalist tweeted about how a few critics are smitten by 'The Tomorrow War', but forgot to see merit in original 'Haseen Dillruba', Taapsee didn't hesitate to express her opinion.

"Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai. It's always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more so we look 'redundant' to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help (Sir, it's Hollywood. Everything it valid. It's always aspirational regardless of the flaws. It does not matter how much experiments we do here.. it always falls short and more so we look 'redundant' to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help), " Taapsee wrote in the response to the journalist's tweet that read: "It is interesting that the same fellow critics who see no merit in the very original and provocative #HaseenDillruba are smitten by the godawful super- crappy creepily contrived #TheTomorrowWar" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

