Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce

Indian superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, the director and producer Kiran Rao, said on Saturday they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. The couple plan to raise their son Azad together as well as continue to collaborate on films, their co-owned nonprofit Paani Foundation and other projects, they said in a joint statement.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

