Entertainment News Roundup: Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce
Advertisement
Indian superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, the director and producer Kiran Rao, said on Saturday they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. The couple plan to raise their son Azad together as well as continue to collaborate on films, their co-owned nonprofit Paani Foundation and other projects, they said in a joint statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiran Rao
- Indian
- Paani Foundation
- Aamir Khan
- Azad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese yoga enthusiasts take part in Indian Embassy's International Yoga Day celebration
Tokyo organisers working on safe stay and training of Indian athletes in Games Village: TOCOG
FPIs invest Rs 13,667 cr in Indian mkts in June so far
2 Indian workers killed in fire mishap at steel factory in Nepal
Archery: Fancied Indian women's team fail to qualify for Olympics, lose to Colombia