Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda starrer '14 Phere' to release on July 23

Social-comedy 14 Phere, featuring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, is slated to be released on ZEE5 on July 23.The film is directed by Devanshu Singh of Chintu Ka Birthday fame and written by Manoj Kalwani.Kharbanda and Massey took to their Instagram accounts and shared the films first look on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:30 IST
Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda starrer '14 Phere' to release on July 23
Social-comedy ''14 Phere'', featuring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, is slated to be released on ZEE5 on July 23.

The film is directed by Devanshu Singh of ''Chintu Ka Birthday'' fame and written by Manoj Kalwani.

Kharbanda and Massey took to their Instagram accounts and shared the film's first look on Monday.

''Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi dugna hoga bavaal (double the fun, double the drama). Yeh #14Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, 23rd July, only on #ZEE5,'' the actors captioned the poster. Backed by Zee Studios, ''14 Phere'' went into production in November. Massey, whose latest ''Haseen Dillruba'' is currently streaming on Netflix, had earlier said he was impressed with the script of ''14 Phere'' which talks about socially relevant issues. ''The script hit me hard, the ideology of the film and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually.

''When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one, I would have been a fool to let go of this film,'' Massey had said during the announcement of the project.

Kharbanda was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's 2020 action thriller ''Taish'', which also released on ZEE5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

