Why creators are compelled to work on Sweet Tooth Season 2?

Netflix's post-apocalyptic fable, Sweet Tooth premiered globally on June 4, 2021. Now fans are ardently waiting for Sweet Tooth Season 2. The show also has a 98 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92 percent audience score.

However, according to Inverse, one of the reporters claimed that Sweet Tooth still wasn't good enough to get renewed, especially in terms of its sizable budget. The post reads: "Sweet Tooth is next to the next chopping block." "Netflix is waiting to see how it performs in the next 2 weeks but it's not looking good."

Advertisement

Sweet Tooth ended with major cliffhangers that compel the enthusiasts to think for Season 2. The story of Sweet Tooth begins before the birth of Gus (played by Christian Convery). At the time, "The Great Crumble" devastated the world, leading to the birth of many hybrid babies – babies that were partly human and partly animal. Confused about the consequences of raising hybrid babies, many people would even kill them out of fear.

Sweet Tooth says the story of Gus, a naive 10-year-old half-human and half-deer boy who was living safely in his secluded forest home but unexpectedly became friends with a wandering solitary person named Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Gus decided to find his mother. He comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not locate his family.

He discovers that he does not have any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist. Then he realizes that his father lied to him. Then Gus decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. But The Last Men comes and shoots Jepperd. They take Gus with them but leaves injured Jepperd for dying.

However, Gus was taken to Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who is desperate to find a vaccine for the H5G9 virus. But after hearing about Gus, he realized that this hybrid-born boy can't be dissected. Instead, he decided to continue his experiments on Gus.

Another character of Sweet Tooth is Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez), a former therapist, who wants to create the safest place for the hybrids called Preserve. She saves Jepperd and plans to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces, who abducted them.

According to the plot, it seems Netflix would come with Sweet Tooth Season 2 to clear the loose threads of the first season. But we need to wait for the streaming giant to announce on the renewal and making of second season.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse get more updates on Netflix series.