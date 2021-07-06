The Last Kingdom Season 5 likely to be out in 2021, new foes expected to arise

The renewal update of The Last Kingdom for Season 5 is not new and now fans are becoming desperate to know when it will be out. Netflix renewed the fifth season on July 7, 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'. According to The Last Kingdom Season 5's synopsis, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to continue to follow the unification of England. Aethelflaed (played by Millie Brady) fell out with her lover Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) over the Mercian throne in the previous season. The series enthusiasts have suggested Aethelflaed's ally Aldhelm (James Northcote) could have taken on the role of Lord of Mercia.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 has finished filming. The viewers are expecting the series before the end of 2021. The viewers are disappointed after learning that the fifth season will mark end to the series.

Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might happen in future. New foes are likely to arise. Season 5 of The Last Kingdom might take Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

On the other hand, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. "We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon said.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

