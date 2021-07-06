Vidya Balan shares hilarious social media post

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, on Tuesday gave a hilarious reply to the people who ask her when is she going to be seen out and about.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:41 IST
Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, on Tuesday gave a hilarious reply to the people who ask her when is she going to be seen out and about. The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she could be seen lip-syncing over a voice-over from Season 7, Episode 17 of the American mockumentary sitcom TV series 'The Office'.

As fans of the series might recall this is the scene where Jim (John Krasinski) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) interact in the kitchen, and Jim asks Dwight about something like an apocalypse happening within months and Dwight just keeps agreeing, saying it could be perhaps months over even a full year. "When people ask me when I am going to be seen out and about," Vidya wrote in the caption, along with the video which had Dwight and Jim's dialogue from that scene, saying it could be months or even 'a full year' before she is going to be seen out and about.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being lauded for her stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video's 'Sherni', wherein she essays the character of Vidya Vincent- an upright forest officer, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department. (ANI)

