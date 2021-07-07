Left Menu

Media firm behind TV show 'Big Little Lies' explores sale - WSJ

Hello Sunshine, the media company behind drama series "Big Little Lies", is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company could be valued at as much as $1 billion in a deal, and has been pursuing avenues for a sale in recent months after receiving interest from suitors including Apple Inc , the report said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 03:28 IST
Media firm behind TV show 'Big Little Lies' explores sale - WSJ

Hello Sunshine, the media company behind drama series "Big Little Lies", is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company could be valued at as much as $1 billion in a deal, and has been pursuing avenues for a sale in recent months after receiving interest from suitors including Apple Inc , the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3xmlxat)

Aimed at telling female-driven stories, Hello Sunshine was founded in 2016 by Academy award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon in partnership with an AT&T Inc joint venture. It is behind TV programs including "The Morning Show" starring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. Its unit, Pacific Standard, counts films "Gone Girl" and "Wild" among its credits.

Hello Sunshine did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021