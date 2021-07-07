Thank you for the movies and dignity, Dilip Saab: Shabana Azmi

Mourning the loss of screen legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday, veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she has been an ardent student of his life and films.

Kumar, 98, passed away following prolonged illness on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week.

Besides his filmography, Azmi said she admired Kumar, a private person, for the life he lived off-screen. Azmi gave the example of Eklavya, the Nishada prince from the epic Mahabharata, who considered Dronacharya his guru and practised archery in front of his statue, to show her respect for the late star.

''Adieu Dilip Saab. Unknown to you I have been your Eklavya. Thank you for the movies. Thank you for the language. Thank you for the dignity. Thank you for being socially responsible. Thank you,'' she wrote on Twitter.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944 and his last ''Qila'' in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', and ''Ram Aur Shyam'', and later, as he graduated to character roles, ''Shakti'' and ''Karma''.

