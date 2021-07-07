Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares birthday eve post for mom

On Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a glimpse of her "birthday dinner." The veteran actor will turn 63 on Thursday. Riddhima posted a photo of herself with Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and wrote, "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much."

In the photo, Neetu looked gorgeous in a blue outfit in the picture while Ranbir, as usual, looked dashing in what appears to be a back kurta. Sharing the same picture on her Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, "Birthday dinner."

In the comments section of the post, fans described Neetu and her family as "the most beautiful family" and also dropped red heart icons for the trio. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. It wasn't easy for her to resume work post Rishi Kapoor's demise. (ANI)

