The Expendables 4 updates: script working is underway, says Randy Couture

The action movie lovers are avidly waiting for action-thriller movie The Expendables 4 for the last seven years. Recently, the star Randy Couture says The Expendables 4 could begin filming this fall. The fourth film stars include Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Dolph Lundgre, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Eric Roberts, and Randy Couture.

In an interview with The Jenna Ben Show, Randy Couture admitted that he has not gone through the script yet but The Expendables 4 has gone through multiple iterations.

He said, "Sounds like we're gonna get to do [Expendables] 4. They've been kicking it around for a couple of years now but I've just recently heard from my agent that they're working on the script for [Expendables] 4 and they're planning to schedule filming for Expendables 4 for this/next fall."

He continued, "So I haven't seen the script yet. They had one a couple of years ago that they were talking about making Expendables 4 out of, and then it [the previous script] got away. You just never know, it's such a weird business sometimes..."

Last year, a major development took place in favor of making The Expendables 4. Earlier, Sylvester Stallone announced that the fourth movie would be the final film of the franchise. It was confirmed last year that Patrick Hughes would return to the series as a director and announced the release date as being set for 2022.

In November 2020, the president of Millennium Media, Jeffrey Greenstein, stated that the studio is continuing to work on The Expendables 4 after various delays within the industry worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spin-off of The Expendables: A Christmas Story was announced to develop with a budget of $70 million in 2020. The spin-off movie is directing and scripting by D.J. Caruso and Max Adams respectively. Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tony Jaa (act on undisclosed character) will reprise their roles. The movie is slated to scheduled for December 2021.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to be out anytime in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

