Elite Season 5 updates, cast, plot & everything we know!

The teenage Spanish thriller drama, Elite becomes one of the most popular dramas worldwide. Recently, Elite Season 4 dropped on June 18, 2021, on Netflix and fans didn't require to wait long for it. The good news is that Elite Season 5 is under production or may have begun.

Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona created Elite is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school and revolves around the relationships between three working-class students enrolled at the school through a scholarship program and their wealthy classmates. The series features an ensemble cast. Many of the cast previously featured in other Netflix works produced or distributed in Spain and Latin America.

It seems Elite Season 5 has the possibility to release in 2022. Before the premiere of Elite Season 4, Netflix already confirmed Elite Season 5 via Instagram. The streaming giant tweeted in February 2021, "Elite fans get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season! (and before you ask... no, Season 4 has not premiered yet)."

What could be the plot for Elite Season 5?

Each season of the Spanish thriller drama has a gripping mystery. Elite Season 1 shows who killed Marina. The second season talks about the disappearance of Samu and the third season shows Polo's murder story.

The fourth season of Elite shows varied things in the plot including Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) murdering Armando (Andrés Velencoso) who has earlier attacked Ari. Then the killer Guzmán with the help of some old friends dumped the corpse before moving out of the town. The experts are expecting the fifth season to pick up the plot thread and focus on Guzmán's current condition.

Elite Season 4 ends with Samuel bolting to the airport to stop Carla from boarding her plane to London. Carla and Samuel play a sexual question game that leads to a much more serious conversation. A heated disagreement leads to a series of voice messages as Samuel and Carla try and figure out what to do. Definitely, Elite Season 5 will clear the leftover cliffhangers.

Who could be the cast in Elite Season 5?

Elite Season 5 is likely to bring back Itzan Escamilla (as Samu), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe), Georgina Amorós (Cayetan), Carla Díaz (Ari), Manu Rios (Patrick), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), and Diego Martín (Benjamín).

Recently, three new casts were included in the Elite Season 5 team. With the announcement of Elite Season 5, Netflix declared the addition to the cast.

Argentinean actress Valentina Zenere will play the role of Sofia. Valentina Zenere also worked in TV shows like Soy Luna, and Casi Ángeles. The Brazilian André Lamoglia will portray Gonzalo. He is known for playing Rafael Smor in Juacas and portraying Luan in the second season of BIA. The French actor Adam Nourou will portray on Netflix's Elite.

On March 25, 2021, it was announced on Adam Nourou's Instagram account that he will be joining the cast for the fifth season of Elite. His post was shared on the Instagram story of the official Elite account.

We will update you as soon we get any updates from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Netflix's Spanish series.

