Doyen of Ayurveda medicine Dr P K Warrier dead

Doyen of Ayurveda and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Dr P K Warrier passed away here on Saturday, family sources said.

He was 100.

KAS sources said Dr Warrier breathed his last around noon.

The country had honoured him with the Padma Shree in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2010.

A prominent physician and a visionary who popularised the classical and authentic Ayurveda treatment across the world, Dr Warrier's birth centenary celebrations were held on June 8.

The renowned Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal near here and the Ayurveda Medical college flourished and became synonymous with Ayurveda after Dr Warrier took over the reins of the institution decades ago.

Born to Sreedharan Namboodiri and Panniyampilly Kunhi Warrisyar on June 5, 1921, Panniyampilly Krishnankutty Warrier (PK Warrier) had his schooling in Kottakkal and joined KAS at the age of 20.

However, he was attracted to the freedom struggle during the Quit India movement and abandoned Ayurveda studies under the tutelage of his uncle and founder of KAS Vaidyaratnam P S Warrier.

However, Dr Warrier returned to studies after he realised that active politics was not his cup of tea.

Soon after completion of his studies, he joined the KAS as a trustee at the age of 24.

