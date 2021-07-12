Left Menu

London police says 19 officers injured around Euro 2020 final

British police said early on Monday that 19 of its officers were injured as they confronted volatile crowds while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Sunday after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium. "We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences.

British police said early on Monday that 19 of its officers were injured as they confronted volatile crowds while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Sunday after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium.

"We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night", the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. "Our policing operation for the Euro 2020 final is drawing to a close," it added.

Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020.

