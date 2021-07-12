Left Menu

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu appears before court in R-day violence case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 11:24 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (@imdeepsidhu)
Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence that ensued at the Red Fort on Republic Day, appeared before a Delhi court on Monday.

Sidhu and several other accused appeared before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar through video conferencing.

One Mohinder Singh Khalsa moved an exemption application on medical grounds, which was allowed by the court.

The chief metropolitan magistrate directed the police to supply a charge sheets to all the accused and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22.

Last month, the court had taken cognizance of the charge sheet in the case and summoned all the accused to appear before it on July 12.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against the Centre's three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

According to the Delhi Police, they have electronic evidence to show that Sidhu entered the Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags and provoked the violence. He was in jail for over two months and released on bail on April 17.

