Venkatesh Daggubati's 'Narappa' to release on July 20
Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati- starrer Telugu film 'Narappa' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 20.
Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati- starrer Telugu film 'Narappa' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 20. Directed by Srikanth Addala, and jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu, the upcoming movie narrates a story of a regular man's sacrifice for his family in a world filled with chaos and uncertainty.
It is an adaptation of the Tamil hit film 'Asuran'. "It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew," producer D. Suresh Babu said.
"The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story," he added. Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, and Rajsekhar Aningi are also a part of 'Narappa'. (ANI)
