Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Since the cyberpunk action movie, Alita: Battle Angel had its world premiere on the first part of 2019, the enthusiasts are expecting the return of their most beloved heroine Alita (played by Rosa Salazar) in Alita: Battle Angel 2.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is not yet confirmed officially. But earlier, the producer, James Cameron and the director, Robert Rodriguez have hinted that the movie could lead to multiple sequels. The movie has a huge fan support and an online group of Alita: Battle Angel fans titled 'Alita Army' is currently running a campaign for the next sequel.

Robert Rodriguez told to Discussing Film, "You tell a story, ultimately, so people can enjoy it. And I hope they do. If they are affected by it enough that they would take the time to go and start a campaign, that's like next level."

He continued, "And it's so impressive and heartwarming because you went and did that really because you also loved the material the same way and you felt it was worth the number of years you're going to put in to make it."

Robert Rodriguez previously revealed that he has was pondering over a trilogy. He told, James Cameron, made "1,000 pages of notes" for three films set in Alita's universe. He also stated, "There's like one whole document about the trilogy. Because that's just part of his process. 'Here are three movies. Just so you know what to include in the first story and whatnot.'"

Furthermore, according to Express.co.uk, James Cameron told BBC that the title for the next movie would be Alita: Battle Angel 2. He said, "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be Alita: Fallen Angel and then Alita, you know Avenging Angel."

The director said to multiple media outlets that he is hopeful and a sequel is possible. While talking to Forbes, Robert Rodriguez said, "I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney Plus, so that is worth the conversation."

While he was asked whether there is a possibility of Alita: Battle Angel 2, he answered, "I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels."

Rodriguez and James Cameron always want to make more sequels of the movie but the production company and distributor 20th Century Fox distributed Alita: Battle Angel as the last and independent title. Robert Rodriguez believes there is a chance for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

During the release of Alita Battle Angel, Christoph Waltz, who played Dr. Dyson Ido, hinted Collider about the next installment. He stated "Of course! Of course, I would! But, you know, I'm as wise as you are."

"I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it, and I liked the result," he added.

While speaking details on Alita: Battle Angel 2, Christoph Waltz told "You know, [the film was produced by] Fox, and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney."

We all know 20th Century Fox doesn't exist, so the distribution of 20th Century films is now being handled by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. He added, "Maybe [Alita 2] doesn't fit into the Disneyfication [of 20th Century Studios]."

