Hrithik Roshan shares throwback video from 'Super 30' set showcasing his singing skills

As Bollywood film 'Super 30' completed two years of release on Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his 2019 film, wherein he could be seen singing his 2003 film 'Koi Mil Gaya's' song 'Jadoo Jadoo'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:59 IST
Hrithik Roshan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As Bollywood film 'Super 30' completed two years of release on Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his 2019 film, wherein he could be seen singing his 2003 film 'Koi Mil Gaya's' song 'Jadoo Jadoo'. Dressed up in his character of teacher Anand Kumar from 'Super 30', Hrithik sang as his team member gave background music in the video, which was shared on his Instagram handle. In it he also tries to sing the song in a Bihari accent, captioning it as, "Memories...#Super30."

The video garnered more than 9 lakh likes, with several fans commenting on the actor's post. "Wow," a fan wrote, while most others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Dia Mirza also commented on the post and left heart emojis. 'Super 30' was a film based on the life of Patna-based mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar, who taught underprivileged kids for free and helped them secure a coveted Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) seat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently announced that Hrithik will star in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', alongside Saif Ali Khan. Apart from that, he has the next instalment of the superhero franchise 'Krrish' in the pipeline. He will also be featuring in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

