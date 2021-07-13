One Piece Chapter 1019 spoilers: Luffy, Zoro likely to return after their recovery

After a week break, the Japanese manga, One Piece Chapter 1019 is returning this Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the global international audience can go through it.

The manga enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline of One Piece Chapter 1019. The illustrator Eiichiro Oda is ready to bring out the much-awaited chapter of the Japanese manga.

One Piece Chapter 1019 spoilers will be out sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. The readers will have to wait until they are translated into English. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday, alongside the chapter's detailed summary. The storyline is going to be vital as it will show several interesting facts that were never seen before.

What could be seen in One Piece Chapter 1019?

One Piece Chapter 1019 would tell more about the legendary Sun God. In the previous installment, we got the details on Whos Who's past and Nika, the legendary Sun God. After listening to the story of the legendary Sun God, Whos Who got the self-confidence to survive in the prison. He managed to escape from the prison and back to battle.

Besides, we also came to know the fierce battle between Jinbei and Whos Who. During the battle, Whos Who curses Shanks as he runs away from Gomu Gomu no Mi. However, the plan didn't work out since Luffy has taken and uses the Devil's fruit before it goes to Shanks. But Shanks didn't punish Luffy as he likes him. Additionally, Whos Who got angry at Shanks as he has given his hat to Luffy.

On the other side, Luffy is ill. One Piece Chapter 1019 might tell about Luffy's health and recovery. If he gets well, he might return to the battle. In Chapter 1018, Momonosuke announces that soon Luffy will return to the battle.

The Straw Hats and the Samurai team still have faith in Luffy, who disappeared after defeated. Although Kaidou sent Luffy's disappearing message to all the people of the island, still everyone believes Luffy will return to fight against kaidou.

The upcoming chapter will give a twist

One Piece Chapter 1019 would also bring back Zoro in the action. We saw previously, Zoro was injured on the Live Stage fighting with Kaidou. Zoro took Miyagi's super medicine, which would allow him to get back into action. Therefore, if Zoro recovers quickly with Miyagi's super medicine, he would back into the battle with Kaidou's All-Stars, King the Conflagration in the upcoming chapter.

These are the unofficial spoilers, thus fans can wait until the leaks are out and get translated to English. One Piece Chapter 1019 will be out this Sunday, July 18. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

