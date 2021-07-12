Prison School Season 2: Why creators are compelled to work on it?

Prison School Season 2 is reportedly one of the much-awaited Japanese manga series and is yet to get greenlight. The first part was aired from October to December 2015. The producer of the debut installment, J.C. Staff Studio is silent about the renewal of the series, whereas, for the last five years many fans keep on searching updating news on the second installment of this anime Japanese series.

Why there is a possibility of Prison School Season 2?

Prison School is directed and created by Tsutomu Mizushima and Akira Hiramoto respectively. The series acquired worldwide popularity and accumulated many positive critical reviews. Over 13 million copies of the series had been sold as of March 2018.

There are high chances that the producers would come back with Prison School Season 2. The director Tsutomu Mizushima took 12 episodes from the original manga to make the debut season of the anime television series. The original manga consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

So, fans are hopeful that the creators would definitely come up with Prison School Season 2 as there are still many stories that are yet to be told from the Akira Hiramoto's comic book.

After the release of the first season in 2015, Tsutomu Mizushima and Shirobako was contacted by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2 on Twitter, he commented "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

What could be the plot for Prison School Season 2?

Prison School ended with several cliffhangers. The anime is all about five boys who read in a girl's school in Tokyo. The first season shows, the strictest girl's academy in Tokyo had decided to admit boys into their system.

A newly admitted boy named Kiyoshi Fujino discovers that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 would show whether the boys can adjust to the decorum maintained by the institute.

Who could be the cast for Prison School Season 2?

If the creators return with Prison School Season 2, we will surely meet the characters Kiyoshi Fujino, Takehito Morokuzu, Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Joji Nezu, and Reiji Ando that were voiced by Taishi Nakagawa, Tokio Emoto, Masato Yano, Daiki Miyagi, and Galigali Galixon respectively.

When could Prison School Season 2 release?

Currently, there is no official announcement made yet but the series is not officially cancelled. As mentioned above, the director told that he is willing to do the next installment of the anime series, still the present scenario is changed.

