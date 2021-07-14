Left Menu

Twitter, UK PM Boris Johnson discussed approach to online abuse

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:38 IST
Twitter, UK PM Boris Johnson discussed approach to online abuse

Twitter Inc spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday where they discussed the social media platform's approach to online abuse, a company spokesperson said. "There is always more to do and we are committed to working together with the government, industry partners and civil society in building a safer Internet for all", the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

After England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, some English players were the targets of online racial abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021