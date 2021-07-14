Twitter, UK PM Boris Johnson discussed approach to online abuse
Twitter Inc spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday where they discussed the social media platform's approach to online abuse, a company spokesperson said. "There is always more to do and we are committed to working together with the government, industry partners and civil society in building a safer Internet for all", the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
After England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, some English players were the targets of online racial abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Italy
- England
- Twitter Inc
- British
- English
ALSO READ
De Bruyne and Hazard 50-50 to face Italy at Euro 2020
Pessina's goal celebration becomes a sensation back in Italy
Euro 2020: Hazard, De Bruyne likely to miss Belgium's QF clash against Italy
Cricket-England v Pakistan third ODI set to have 19,000 fans
To avoid travel restrictions for Tokyo Olympics, Mary Kom heads to Italy for training