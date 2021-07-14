Mission: Impossible 7’s Tom Cruise is always cautious about COVID-19 protocols

It seems Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 7 project are always on the front page. Recently, Tom Cruise made the headline after he was spotted attending Wimbledon Women's Singles finals with his girlfriend Hayley Atwell.

Tom Cruise was seen capturing pictures with his fans but he didn't forget to follow COVID-19 protocols. He maintained social distance while taking photographs.

According to TMZ, Tom agreed to some fans' request for taking a selfie before heading to watch the match Sunday evening. But, "he was also very cautious about COVID-19 protocols." "The actor kept his mask on", and "mostly kept his distance" telling fans "to keep a Flying-V formation," the sources added.

Now let's talk about the Mission: Impossible 7 updates.

The filming for Mission: Impossible 7 has reportedly been halted again due to COVID-19 positive cases on the set. The report is not confirmed but according to gossip between the crew members, the shooting for the upcoming action-spy film is halted for Tom Cruise, allegedly absent from the film set.

The Sun reports: "Filming on Mission Impossible 7 is on hold again because of coronavirus. And this time, those working on the production have said they think Tom could be the possible cause of the postponement''.

"Everyone on the set was told that filming was being stopped again because of a positive test. And since then, Tom hasn't been on set once. Now people are speculating that he could have come into contact with the person who tested positive. And in some cases, people are even gossiping and saying it could be him."

A few months back, fans already heard the production was halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID -19. The Paramount spokeperson said, that they hold the production Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14.

Before that, last year in February, filming of Mission: Impossible 7 had to be stopped in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The movie was scheduled to be shot for three weeks in Venice but the plans were put on hold. Production resumed in September, with filming taking place in Italy and Norway before moving to London in early December.

In December, when Tom Cruise returned to the Longcross production floor after the Christmas break, he was spotted yelling at the MI7 film crew for not following social distancing norms in the film set. The recording of his yelling released by The Sun went viral on the internet.

However, Mission: Impossible 7's filming has confronted several delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 27, 2022, by Paramount Pictures, followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ in July 2022.

