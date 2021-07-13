Jamie Dornan reveals his shyness around women, shares experience with Amelia Warner in WMT

Jamie Dornan's name is synonymous to Dakota Johnson. Whenever fans talk on anyone of them, the other celebrity and their erotic romantic saga in Fifty Shades trilogy automatically come into discussion.

Fans may not be knowing that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson-starring Fifty Shades was one of the biggest R-rated franchises ever behind only The Matrix (USD 1.6 billion over three films), The Hangover (USD 1.4 billion over three films) and Alien (USD 1.328 billion not counting the PG-13 Alien vs. Predator).

Jamie Dornan surely have achieved a great height for his perfomance in Fifty Shades trilogy with Dakota Johnson but he is a whole lot closer to his Wild Mountain Thyme character in real life. In a recent conversation with The Belfast Telegraph, he revealed some information related to his own personality. He further said how he identifies himself with his character in Wild Mountain Thyme.

The 39-year old actor, husband of Amelia Warner, said, "I wish I was pursued by a woman like that [Rosemary] when I was younger. That would've been the perfect scenario for me when I was growing up because I'm not a confident person when it comes to talking to women. I never had it in me."

"I never chatted. I was always amazed watching mates of mine go up to girls in bars and just talking to them. I'd see the girls laughing and I was always like, 'What are you saying to those women?' I definitely don't have any game at all," cited Jamie Dornan.

On the other hand, Jamie Dornan recently told Britan's OK! Magazine that he acquired beautiful experience working with his wife Amelia Warner in the 2020 movie Wild Mountain Thyme. "It feels very cool just to say that we worked together. I will never forget the moment when I found out she was doing it and the joy of getting to inadvertently work together. I believe her work to be really beautiful and I am so proud of her for it. It was so cool that we got this opportunity," the actor said.

"If you're from somewhere where the land is so beautiful and iconic like Ireland, it's very hard not to be married to it. I am very proud of Ireland," Jamie Dornan said.

"When you meet people randomly around the world and they know you're from the country, they instantly go, 'Oh my God, it's so beautiful there. What was it like growing up?' That's just a given. I grew up about six miles outside of Belfast. Nothing affects me more than when I go home. It's totally deep within my soul," he opined.

Fans of Jamie Dornan are ardently waiting for his upcoming British-Irish drama film titled Belfast. The film is set for release on November 12, 2021 through Focus Features in the United States and Universal Pictures internationally. It is scheduled to have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2021.

