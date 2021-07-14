Narrative of 'Narappa' is layered and thought provoking: D Suresh Babu

Telugu feature film ''Narappa'' is a gripping drama with layered story, said film's co-producer Suresh Babu following the trailer release of the movie on Wednesday.

Billed as an emotional saga starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani, ''Narappa'' showcases the heart-wrenching story of a farmer, his family and their struggle to survive through harsh uncertainties.

Advertisement

Directed by Srikanth Addala and also produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film is slated to premiere on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in the fields of Andhra Pradesh, the action drama follows Narappa (Venkatesh) and the unseen struggles of a farmer.

''Narappa'' is a story that holds a special place ''in our hearts'', said producer Babu.

''Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast as well as crew members have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive. We wanted every viewer to leave with more than just a story and that is exactly what this gripping drama has to offer,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

Thanu said he is honoured to be a part of this ''phenomenal film''.

''The film's core message is very powerful. It does not shy away from the truths. I am certain that it will impact in ways that no one would expect. I am incredibly happy that we are able to showcase our film to audiences across 240 countries and territories,'' he added.

Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala also round out the cast of the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)