Left Menu

Narrative of 'Narappa' is layered and thought provoking: D Suresh Babu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:06 IST
Narrative of 'Narappa' is layered and thought provoking: D Suresh Babu
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu feature film ''Narappa'' is a gripping drama with layered story, said film's co-producer Suresh Babu following the trailer release of the movie on Wednesday.

Billed as an emotional saga starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani, ''Narappa'' showcases the heart-wrenching story of a farmer, his family and their struggle to survive through harsh uncertainties.

Directed by Srikanth Addala and also produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film is slated to premiere on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in the fields of Andhra Pradesh, the action drama follows Narappa (Venkatesh) and the unseen struggles of a farmer.

''Narappa'' is a story that holds a special place ''in our hearts'', said producer Babu.

''Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast as well as crew members have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive. We wanted every viewer to leave with more than just a story and that is exactly what this gripping drama has to offer,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

Thanu said he is honoured to be a part of this ''phenomenal film''.

''The film's core message is very powerful. It does not shy away from the truths. I am certain that it will impact in ways that no one would expect. I am incredibly happy that we are able to showcase our film to audiences across 240 countries and territories,'' he added.

Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala also round out the cast of the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021