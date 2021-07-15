Left Menu

Britain's Duchess Meghan developing new animated family series for Netflix

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 01:52 IST
Britain's Duchess Meghan has created a new animated family series for streaming platform Netflix that she will also executive produce, her production company said on Wednesday.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said in a statement the series would be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

