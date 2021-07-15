The Midnight Gospel Season 2 can deal with birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is a highly anticipated among the adult animated web television series. Netflix has yet to confirm its renewal but fans have been seeking for it.

Is there any possibility for The Midnight Gospel Season 2?

The first season was released on April 20, 2020. The co-creator, Duncan Trussell is hopeful that Season 2 would surely be renewed. While talking to Deadline he said, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

It follows the story of a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who lives on the Chromatic Ribbon, a membranous, tape-like planet situated in the middle of a colorful void where simulation farmers use powerful bio-organic computers to simulate a variety of universes from which they harvest natural resources and new technology.

Season 1 ends with some cliffhangers that leads fans to think for The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

What could be the plot for The Midnight Gospel Season 2?

Each episode of The Midnight Gospel shows Clancy's travel through planets within the simulator, with the beings inhabiting these worlds as the guests he interviews for his space cast. The episodes typically end with police catching Clancy for his legal activities.

When a police officer fired his gun on Clancy's pet Charlotte, it absorbed the bullet and pushed them both into the simulator. Reality seemingly warped in on itself, until Clancy awoke to see a giant convoy of buses in front of him. Boarding the bus, he manages to escape.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 would focus more on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, etc. It will reportedly take fans into a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to the psychedelic journey.

In the same interview, Duncan Trussell hinted on The Midnight Gospel Season 2. He said, "You know, we mapped out that world, and we barely, barely got into that world. But nothing you're seeing in that show — not a single word, not a single moment — was unintentional. It all connects to a really big history, and a very deep story."

When could The Midnight Gospel Season 2 release?

In general, Netflix takes a year gap approximately after the last one aired but unfortunately, the series has not been renewed yet. Netflix is likely to take an additional time The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is uncertain.

Moreover, Netflix is also dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for an indefinite time. Some delay might be expected but it should not take long to work on production as the series is a computer-animated program.

The co-creator is ready to work on The Midnight Gospel Season 2 and he hinted its upcoming stories but he also stated that everything depends on the streaming giant.

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever."

Who could be the cast for The Midnight Gospel Season 2?

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is likely to have the same cast from Season 1 – Duncan Trussell as Clancy Gilroy, Phil Hendrie as Universe Simulator, Steve Little as Captain Byrce, Christiana P as Bobua, Joey 'Coco' Diaz as Chuck Charles, Maria Bamford as Butt Demon, Dong Lussenhop as Daniel Hoops, Johnny Pemberton as Cornelius, and Stephen Root as Bill Taft.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix anime series.

