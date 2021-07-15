Peach Boy Riverside Episode 4 titled ‘The Princess and the Peach’, releases on July 22

Peach Boy Riverside is the Japanese anime series adaptation by Asahi Production. An anime television series (adaptation by Asahi Production) aired from July 2021. We have crossed three episodes and if everything goes in proper schedule than Peach Boy Riverside Episode 4 will be out on July 22, 2021.

Peach Boy Riverside Episode 4 titled "The Princess and the Peach." The anime series received huge popularity within the release of just three episodes. The manga series is written and illustrated by Coolkyousinnjya and serialized on Neetsha's webcomic distribution site Weekly Young VIP since January 2008.

Peach Boy Riverside is a story of a guy abandoned by his parents since he is half-human. The father of the boy ate her mom and left the boy growing up alone. The story begins in the forest where a mysterious girl is sitting along under a tree.

As reported by Otakukart, after sometime she hears another voice and realizes that she is not the only person in the forest. She wants to sense, but her powers do not work. However, she noticed it's a human and decided to spend some time with him. She opened her red-eye and said her companion has left her and her life becomes boring.

Meanwhile, the guy cuts a tree into a single half. He is also looking for a friend to play. The girl is surprised who is the guy that go beyond her power. However, the guy asks her to wait for five minutes to challenge him until she fully get charged with her power. But they were chatting after waiting for five minutes instead of exchanging blows.

Peach Boy Riverside Episode 4 can be seen on diverse streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and VRV. The new episode is expected to be out next Thursday, July 22.

The other two episodes of Peach Boy Riverside are titled "Frau and Vampire", and "Carrot and Millia". The fifth episode is likely to be out on July 29 followed by sixth episode on August 5.

