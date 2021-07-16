Odd News Roundup: Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park; A Champs Elysees proposal moments before France's July 14 parade and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'They're baaaaack': Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats from a farm in a bucolic part of New York state are on a city outing - let loose in Manhattan's Riverside Park on Wednesday to munch on invasive weeds. Phones out, spectators crowded around fences and counted down as the hungry black, brown and white goats were herded in a ceremonial 'Running of the Goats' to begin their task as natural weed whackers.

'Marry me?' - A Champs Elysees proposal moments before France's July 14 parade

A French trainee soldier on Wednesday proposed to his partner on the Champs Elysees in Paris shortly before President Emmanuel Macron rode down the boulevard in a military jeep during Bastille Day celebrations. Amid delighted gasps from onlookers, the cadet, dressed in ceremonial uniform, dropped to his knee and briefly spoke to his girlfriend before placing a ring on her left hand, a video posted on the land army's Twitter account showed.

