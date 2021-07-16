My Hero Academia Chapter 320 spoilers: Fight between Deku & Class A students

My Hero Academia (aka Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 320 is just a few hours away from its final release. The manga aficionados are quite excited as My Hero Academia is back from hiatus and Chapter 320 is on the verge of final release. Read further to know the spoilers and theories.

My Hero Academia Chapter 320 can focus on a match between Deku and his classmates. Deku will continue searching for villains but the Class 1-A students will hinder his way. This will create a fight between Deku and Class 1-A students.

Boku no Hero Academia's ardent fan and Twitter user Atsushi has recently shared the summary and leaks of (My Hero Academia) Chapter 320. This chapter has got the title 'Deku vs Class A'. titled commences with Iida thinking (with a series expression) about Midoriya's severe stubbornness.

According to the spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 320 (revealed by Atsushi), Bakugou reveals to Deku that they are already aware of his new quirks, from the fourth, fifth, and sixth users. He also makes fun of his looks.

Deku thanks them for looking for him and activates Smokescreen to run away that Ochako recognizes as the sixth's quirk. Bakugou reacts with his own new move, Shockwave Landmine, to clear the fog and resumes saying that Deku now sees everyone as secondary since he is stronger.

Here're the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 320:

Bakugo has encouraged his classmates, and they have found Deku.

Shoto is angry and hurt at the fact that Deku hid the truth about One for All. His father Pro-Hero Endeavor has also kept him in the dark regarding his villainous brother Dabi.

The students have found the secret the Pro-Heroes have hidden from them.

Bakugo's insight into Deku's personality is that Deku would try to take the burden himself and endanger himself to protect others.

Bakugo tells the others to come forward.

The students reach Deku, who is surprised to see them all.

Bakugo has challenged Deku to do his worst, and he calls him an All Might Wannabe.

My Hero Academia Chapter 320 is set to be out on Sunday, July 18, 2021. The readers can read the Japanese manga online via Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Keep your eyes on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga and anime series.