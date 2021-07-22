The Matrix 4 plot to jump 60 years ahead, says new rumor

One of the most anticipated movies, Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4 is set to hit the cinemas later this year and will be bringing back Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt from the last sequels. The filming for The Matrix 4 is complete and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theater.

What could be the plot for The Matrix 4?

Details of The Matrix 4 is kept under wrap, however, it would be deviating from its original plot and center on romance, hinted the lead actor Keanu Reeves. He has not disclosed any details, still, he hinted that The Matrix 4 might portray a love story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

According to Movieweb, the upcoming science-fiction film is reportedly set 60 years after the events of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. With the simulated world now rebooted, "there have been significant changes from the world we last left. Not all are still alive and the "world" has a divergent feel from the one Neo first entered all those years ago."

The time jump would show the non-existence of Zion and the remaining humans are no longer frightened of the machines. Even, The Matrix 4 would also show machines and humans are working together. Some glimpse of the former leader, Morpheus is reportedly to show in the movie. Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe has taken his place.

In a conversation with Variety, the actor Neil Patrick Harris said, the storyline for the untitled fourth Matrix film will be exceptional and it will be quite different from traditional blockbuster. He was surprised seeing and feeling Lana Wachowski's shoot "very intimate."

"It didn't feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light. Sometimes you'd sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you'd quickly film. You'd film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done…," said Neil Patrick Harris.

"You would think that a giant movie would be 100% storyboarded, animatics, and we'd be checking off shots. I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her way now. It wasn't often that you felt that you were doing something gigantic because she made it feel very intimate," the actor added.

The stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski stated that Lana Wachowski always shot the entire action scene without taking any help from others. She doesn't like to rely on the second unit.

"What makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We've had second unit directors on some of the ['Matrix' films] just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on 'Matrix 4,' she's directing her own action," said Chad Stahelski.

Who are the cast of The Matrix 4?

Including the returning of the main actors Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt, the new cast members are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jessica Henwick.

Mindhunter and Frozen star Jonathan Groff have joined the team, alongside Spartacus star Ellen Hollman and iZombie actor Andrew Caldwell.

Besides, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ian Pirie, Lavish, and Ellen Hollman have also joined The Matrix 4.

What is the title of untitled fourth Matrix Film?

In January, the title for the forthcoming science fiction movie was reportedly leaked. According to Yahoo Finance, The Matrix 4 will be titled 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The report said that the makeup artist of the movie had revealed the title via Instagram. Later the Instagram post was deleted.

The Matrix 4 is the joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions, and Silver Pictures and is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021. The film will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date.

