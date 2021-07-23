Alone Season 8 special episode & Season 9 to release soon! Countdown starts!

Alone Season 8 Episode 8, titled "The Grizzly," has already dropped on July 22, 2021. Season 9 is one of the highly anticipated episodes in the series and many fans have been waiting to know its release date.

However, History Channel's Alone Season 8 Episode 9 is expected to release on August 5, 2021. The ninth episode is titled "The Troll."

There will be a Season 8 Special episode titled "Ultimate Moments," which will take the viewers to look back at some of the most incredible moments from past seasons of ALONE. From the very first drop-off on Vancouver Island to all of the triumphant winning moments, revisit some of the most popular builds, emotional breakdowns, survival hacks, and wildlife encounters that have entertained audiences throughout the years.

Although the confirmed release date is not mentioned on the website of History Channel, hopefully, the special edition will premiere before Alone Season 8 Episode 9.

Alone is a reality television series on History. Alone typically leaves its contestants isolated in the wilderness with limited resources to see who can survive the longest. The winner usually gets a hefty cash prize. The last remaining contestant wins a $500,000 cash prize.

Alone Season 8 was filmed in Fall 2020 on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia, a high-altitude glacial-fed lake on the dry eastern side of the Coast Mountains, which is also known as Grizzly Mountain. The lake's surface is at over 3800 ft above sea level, making Season 8 the first Alpine season of Alone, being over 1000 ft higher in elevation than the next-highest season, Season 3, in Patagonia.

Grizzly Mountain is home to the densest population of grizzly bears, the deadliest predator in North America. The participants are facing the most punishable environments in the forest.

And now the winter has finally arrived and the surrounding are snowy everywhere. The winter weather raises the stakes for each participant.

