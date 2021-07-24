Russian Doll Season 2 gets new actors, what more we know!

Netflix's comedy series Russian Doll Season 2's production has already begun on March 2021 after a delay of one year. The production was set to start in March 2020 but got delayed for the COVID-19.

The first season ends with Nadia (plays by Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett), who find themselves trapped in two separate timelines, where they run into alternate, pre-loop versions of each other. They are unaware of the future loops. They achieves success at preventing each other's first deaths, and the episode ends with the implication the pair become friends in both timelines. Russian Doll Season 2 will start from here.

The story revolves around Nadia, a game developer who dies repetitively and survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Later she always tries to find out the mystery behind her death and recover. One day, Nadia meets a man named Alan, who experienced exactly the same thing in a different way.

Now they are in different worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

The plot of Russian Doll Season 2 is kept under secret, however, according to entertainment scooper, Daniel Richtman, there will be a male love interest role, that could be interesting to the audience.

The director Leslye Headland said to THR, the lead character, Nadia will always be the part of the show. Therefore Natasha Lyonne is returning to reprise Nadia. She also stated, "Alan and Nadia are intrinsically and inexplicably linked to one another." So there is a strong possibility for Charlie Barnett to return as Alan.

Besides, Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy officially joined the cast of Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity while 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Carolyn Michelle Smith joined the cast in a recurring role. 'District 9' star Sharlto Copley also joined this month and his role is also undisclosed.

"New main character for the season. He's a male love interest role, charming, but tums out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a "young Benicio Del Toro" type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland," said Daniel Richtman.

The episodes number for Russian Doll Season 2 is not revealed yet. But according to IMDB, the show will consist of the same number of episodes that were in the first season.

Currently, Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. We will update you as soon as we get an announcement from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

