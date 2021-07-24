You've made India proud: Film personalities laud Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win in Tokyo Olympics

Film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Babu, Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan, among others, on Saturday celebrated Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, saying that the weightlifter has ensured the country is off to a ''flying start.'' Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics. Her win at the Tokyo Olympics ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics in the 49kg category.

Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, ''Our first medalist is here! You've made India proud.'' Dhawan said the 26-year-old's win was the county's ''first proud moment'' at this year's Olympics. ''Congratulations and thank you Mirabai Chanu for our first medal,'' the actor wrote.

Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Babu took to Twitter and wrote, ''Off to a flying start! Huge congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the silver for weightlifting at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The action has just begun!'' Pannu shared a news article about Chanu's win and tweeted, ''And we begin! Come on India.'' ''Day 1- Silver for India Congrats Mirabai Chanu,'' Khurrana wrote. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut also lauded the Manipuri weightlifter for her win. ''Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start,'' actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Actor Randeep Hooda hailed Chanu's ''competitive'' spirit and wrote, ''Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for opening our account in the #OlympicGames with your silver.'' ''Thank you for all your hard work and that competitive spirit,'' he added.

Actor Dia Mirza tweeted, ''Congratulations #Mirabai Chanu. This is amazing!!! #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia'' The gold went to China's Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).

