Two arrested by Kerala police in UP for creating fake social media account of state ADGP

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:20 IST
Kochi, July 24 (PTI): Two men were arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for creating a fake socialmedia account in the nameof ADGP Vijay Sakhare and seeking money from his friends on Facebook, police said.

Nissar (22) and Mushtaq Khan (32) were arrested from Chauki Bangar village in the Mathura district in that state, police said.

''The accused, Khan, is a mithra official with a publicbank and had opened several bankaccounts in the name of many illiteratefarmers and labourers of various villages there,'' Kochi cyber crime police said in a release.

The sleuths, headed by city police commissioner Nagaraju CH, nabbed the duo after analysing over 60 phone numbers and mobile phones and various IP addresses.

A five member team then left for Uttar Pradesh and arrested them.

The fake social media account of the senior IPS officer of the state was made in May this year.

Similar attempts of fake social media profiles of other police officials were also made in the state during the last two months by fraudsters.

