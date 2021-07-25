Left Menu

Yami Gautam starts shooting for film 'Lost'

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday began filming for her upcoming investigative drama movie Lost in Kolkata.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:27 IST
Yami Gautam starts shooting for film 'Lost'
Image Credit: Instagram (yamigautam)
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday began filming for her upcoming investigative drama movie ''Lost'' in Kolkata. The actor, who features in the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial as a crime reporter, took to Instagram and announced the start of the film. ''The shot is set. The journey kickstarts #Lost shooting begins,'' Gautam captioned the picture. Backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, ''Lost'' also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

According to the makers, the film will attempt to highlight the issue of media integrity.

The movie's music has been composed by music director Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire.

''Lost'' is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.

Gautam, 32, will also be seen in horror-comedy ''Bhoot Police'' and social comedy ''Dasvi''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021