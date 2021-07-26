Spin-off of every character in Money Heist is possible after Season 5 ends, says creator

The Spanish crime drama Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de Papel) became highly popular with the international audience ever since Netflix acquired its global streaming rights in late 2017. The official release date for Money Heist Season 5 has already been confirmed and fans are ardently waiting for it.

Money Heist Season 5 will be released in two intallments – volume 1 on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3, 2021. The total number of episodes in the fifth season is 10. The series was filmed in Madrid, Spain. Significant portions of part 3 and 4 were also filmed in Panama, Thailand and Italy (Florence).

Advertisement

The viewers and fans of Money Heist are disappointed after learning that Season 5 will mark an end of the Spanish crime drama series. Here's the synopsis of the upcoming fifth season:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

The trailer for Money Heist Season 5 is scheduled to be out on August 2 this year, a month before its release. A recent virtual set meet took place where the executive producer Jesus Colmenar poured light on why it is uncertain that he would dig deeper into The Professor's life and background, away from the main timeline of Money Heist.

"Would I do a spin-off of The Professor? Maybe, but it's already in Money Heist. I mean: his story, his reasons, his why… is already going to be told in Money Heist. Spin-offs (work) of a very secondary character who attracts a lot of attention work, and you can create a new series based on their story," Jesús Colmenar said, as reported by The Indian Express.

On the other hand, Money Heist creator Álex Pina reiterated Colmenar's words during the same meet, saying, "When you make a spin-off, it has to be about a totally different universe, and you have to put the focus elsewhere. On the one hand, you could make a spin-off of every character in Money Heist because they all have enough for a series, but at the same time I think that Money Heist already tells their stories."

However, Money Heist writer Javier Gó Mez told to Marca Claro "No, I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good," reported Express.co.uk.

Money Heist Season 5 volume 1 will be out on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3, 2021. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Penthouse Season 3 Episode 8 gets new release date due to 2020 Tokyo Olympics