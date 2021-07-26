Left Menu

Spin-off of every character in Money Heist is possible after Season 5 ends, says creator

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 26-07-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 12:29 IST
Spin-off of every character in Money Heist is possible after Season 5 ends, says creator
Money Heist Season 5 will be released in two intallments – volume 1 on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3, 2021. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish crime drama Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de Papel) became highly popular with the international audience ever since Netflix acquired its global streaming rights in late 2017. The official release date for Money Heist Season 5 has already been confirmed and fans are ardently waiting for it.

Money Heist Season 5 will be released in two intallments – volume 1 on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3, 2021. The total number of episodes in the fifth season is 10. The series was filmed in Madrid, Spain. Significant portions of part 3 and 4 were also filmed in Panama, Thailand and Italy (Florence).

The viewers and fans of Money Heist are disappointed after learning that Season 5 will mark an end of the Spanish crime drama series. Here's the synopsis of the upcoming fifth season:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

The trailer for Money Heist Season 5 is scheduled to be out on August 2 this year, a month before its release. A recent virtual set meet took place where the executive producer Jesus Colmenar poured light on why it is uncertain that he would dig deeper into The Professor's life and background, away from the main timeline of Money Heist.

"Would I do a spin-off of The Professor? Maybe, but it's already in Money Heist. I mean: his story, his reasons, his why… is already going to be told in Money Heist. Spin-offs (work) of a very secondary character who attracts a lot of attention work, and you can create a new series based on their story," Jesús Colmenar said, as reported by The Indian Express.

On the other hand, Money Heist creator Álex Pina reiterated Colmenar's words during the same meet, saying, "When you make a spin-off, it has to be about a totally different universe, and you have to put the focus elsewhere. On the one hand, you could make a spin-off of every character in Money Heist because they all have enough for a series, but at the same time I think that Money Heist already tells their stories."

However, Money Heist writer Javier Gó Mez told to Marca Claro "No, I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good," reported Express.co.uk.

Money Heist Season 5 volume 1 will be out on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3, 2021. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Penthouse Season 3 Episode 8 gets new release date due to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021