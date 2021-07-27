Left Menu

Shoaib Ibrahim's father in ICU after suffering brain stroke, actor gives health update to worried fans

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim's father has suffered a brain stroke recently.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:43 IST
Shoaib Ibrahim's father in ICU after suffering brain stroke, actor gives health update to worried fans
Shoaib Ibrahim with his father (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim's father has suffered a brain stroke recently. On Tuesday, Shoaib took to Instagram to give health updates about his father who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital. He shared that his father's veins have not suffered much and doctors have asked them not to worry.

However, the next 72 hours are critical for his father. "After brain stroke, the next 72 hours are extremely critical as one can get stroke once again... so doctors keep patients under strict observation during that time," he said in a video message.

Shoaib also revealed that his father had suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier, but this time, his father has a small clot in the brain which led to partial paralysis. A day ago, Shoaib had shared a post requesting his fans to pray for his father's recovery.

"Need your prayers and strength once again. Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently. Please aap sab dua keejiyega ki allah unhe theek kar dein," the post read. Shoaib's wife and actor Dipika Kakar also urged her fans to pray for her father-in-law.

For the unversed, Shoaib and Dipika played the lead couple on 'Sasural Simar Ka'. After falling in love with each other, the two got married in February 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021