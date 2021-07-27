One Piece Chapter 1020 spoilers: Will Robin and Brook fall for Black Maria’s illusions?

The upcoming installment One Piece Chapter 1020 was on a hiatus due to the Tokyo Olympics. The manga chapter will release on this Sunday, August 1. We already wrote the predicted summary of the upcoming chapter last week. And now, more spoilers have surfaced online. Let's have a short look at it.

Fans will see a severe fight between Nico Robin and Black Maria in One Piece Chapter 1020. The chapter will begin with Robin and Brook, who will see some illusions created supposedly by Black Maria. According the spoilers, Robin and Brook will mistake Black Maria's followers for their loved ones or the people they miss. So, will the Straw Hat characters fall of those illusions?

According to Worstgen's spoilers' discussion, Robin would see the back of a giant and a white-haired woman in his illusion. He thinks the white-haired woman could be her mother, Nico Olvia, while the giant could be Jaguar D. Saul, the marine Vice Admiral who tried to save her during the Buster Call. However, since Robin could see only the back of those characters, he is not sure if they're actually his mom and the marine office.

On the other hand, Brook would see some unknown people wearing odd armor and mistake them for his past crew members. The spoilers revealed that the illusion could hold back Brook from attacking any of his seemingly loved ones. However, Robin would dismiss the illusion and launch an attack against those illusionary characters, who happen to be Black Maria's subordinates.

It may be recalled that Brook told the Straw Hats his backstory. The raw scan for One Piece Chapter 1020 would surface by July 29.

In the previous chapter of the manga, we saw Sasaki's troops are defeated. Franky can take on the Tobiroppo one-on-one. Besides, One Piece Chapter 1019 also highlighted Zoro, who has taken an injection to recover quickly. As well as Straw Hat and Luffy recover and find themselves inside the Heart Pirates submarine after he wakes up. Luffy has asked for meat from Law's crew. Although it is unclear, whether Luffy will be back in action in One Piece Chapter 1020 but it might show Zoro back in action.

One Piece Chapter 1020 might also show Kaido vs. Yamato fight and more on Yamato's Devil Fruit and his Devil form. The upcoming chapter would also provide updates on Otama, Nami, Usopp, and the fight between Sanji and Queen the Plague.

These are all the unofficial spoilers or predictions, fans can wait until the leaks are out and get translated into English. The readers may follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read the manga chapters online for free. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

