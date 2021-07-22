Black Clover Chapter 301 on break: Noelle & Asta’s reunion delayed for a week

The Japanese manga Black Clover has gathered many readers throughout the world. After reaching the 300-chapter milestone, the manga is all set to release its chapter 301.

In Chapter 300, Asta arrived at the crucial moment to save Noelle, Gaja and the ruler of the Heart Kingdom, Lolopechka. Now fans are quite excited to know what the next installment has in store. But it looks like readers have to wait a week longer to see the reunion of Noelle and Asta. That's because Black Clover Chapter 301 is on a break on coming Sunday due to the Tokyo Olympics Game event.

According to Manga Plus, the Japanese manga Black Clover will be back with Chapter 301 on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Black Clover Chapter 301 would show Asta joining the battle against Devil Megicula. Megicula could be surprised to see one more human being like Noelle Silva. Black Clover Chapter 300 titled "Beyond Tenacity" shows Gaja has surpassed his limits, which impressed Megicula.

She praised the nature of humans as they can go beyond their limits and attend a great fight. She took her new form with two horns and wings at her back. She revealed that her body is protected by an ultra-high-speed recovery curse, and she is immortal. She also notified that this is the same curse that she used before, and Noelle cannot use her Saint Stage power. Undine looked helpless and worried as he saw Gaja and Rill unconsciously lying on the ground.

Soon Devil Megicula announced that the game is over for the humans but Noelle objects and shouts at Megicula. The devil is surprised to see Noelle's bravery. However, Megicula is quite confident about her power and knows Noelle will be defeated in the battle.

But the miracle happened when Noelle was fighting with the Devil despite knowing she will be defeated. In the meantime, when Megicula was ready to blast Lolopechka, Asta appeared in front of her. Asta saved Lolopechka, and Noelle shed tears. Megicula was wondering who ruined her plan.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

