Peach Boy Riverside Episode 5: Whom will Sally choose between Mikoto & Sumeragi?

After Peach Boy Riverside Season 1 started airing from July 2021, the Japanese manga series has accumulated many global fans. The manga is licensed in North America by Kodansha USA, written and illustrated by Coolkyousinnjya, serialized on Neetsha's webcomic distribution site Weekly Young VIP since January 2008.

The anime series received huge popularity within just four episodes after its release. Peach Boy Riverside Episode 5 will be out on a regular schedule. The upcoming episode is titled "Frau and the Vampire." From the title, it looks like the show would focus on the flashback events of where Frau met a vampire.

Advertisement

Peach Boy Riverside is a story of a guy abandoned by his parents since he is half-human. The father of the boy ate her mom and left the boy growing up alone. The story begins in the forest where a mysterious girl is sitting alone under a tree.

In Peach Boy Riverside Episode 4, we saw the flashback of Sally and Mikoto. They bravely handled an army of ogres. Meanwhile, Sally is in a huge dilemma, as she has to choose between Mikoto and Sumeragi. Fans are waiting to know Sally's decision in Peach Boy Riverside Episode 5. Will Sally travel with Mikoto? Or, will she team up with Sumeragi to accomplish their mission of uniting humans and the ogres.

Peach Boy Riverside Episode 5 will release on Thursday, July 29. Episode 4 can be seen on diverse streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and VRV.

The next three episodes of Peach Boy Riverside are titled "Carrot and Millia", "Races and Places", and "Ideals and Reality". The sixth episode is likely to be out on August 5 followed by the seventh and eighth episode every Thursday.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 2 gears up for 2021 release, key visuals out