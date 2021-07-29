Better Call Saul Season 6 nearing its release, suggests Thomas Schnauz’s post

The sixth and the final season for Better Call Saul is gearing up for its release. Better Call Saul Season 6 officially started its filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico. If you are eager to know the latest updates on the spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad, read on.

While there is no official release announcement from the creators and AMC, the show's producer and writer, Thomas Schnauz recently posted on Instagram a clapboard image of the production, which presumably implies that the show is nearing its release.

In the last month, Thomas Schnauz confirmed via Twitter post that the team was currently in the process of shooting episode 6, and the preparations are underway for episode 7 (the halfway point of the final season).

Therefore, if we do the math work, after completing the filming of 13 episodes, it would take two to three months more for the post-production work. So we did expect Better Call Saul Season 6 to premiere in early 2022.

The television series is a spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad (crime drama) created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Better Call Saul follows the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con-man, who would transform into a greedy criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman.

The viewers are disappointed after learning that Better Call Saul Season 6 would mark an end to the series but Bob Odenkirk clearly cited his belief that the final season would change the way viewers had always perceived Breaking Bad.

The actor earlier said in a conversation with Hollywood Reporter that Better Call Saul Season 6 would bring a new perspective to the Breaking Bad story.

AMC's Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

