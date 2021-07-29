Left Menu

'Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train' to hit Indian cinemas on Aug 13

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:56 IST
'Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train' to hit Indian cinemas on Aug 13
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese anime feature ''Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train'' will release in Indian theatres on August 13.

The movie is the first anime project to be distributed in India as part of PVR Pictures' exclusive deal with ODEX, the leading Japanese animation film distributor in South East Asia.

The film is a direct sequel to the first season of anime series ''Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'', which aired in April 2019.

The show follows Tanjiro Kamado as he sets off to become a Demon Slayer to turn his sister, Nezuko, back into a human. ''Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train'' will see Tanjiro and his companions head to their next mission aboard the Mugen Train, a task already on track to despair as countless people have gone missing on the train.

The anime movie had released in Japan in October 2020 and went on to become the fastest film to achieve over USD 100 million at the box offices after only ten days in theatres.

It grossed over USD 500 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 2020, the first time a non-Hollywood production topped the annual box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021