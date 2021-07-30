Black Clover Chapter 301 spoilers update: Rill launches New Spell to increase Charlotte’s power

Black Clover Chapter 301 was on a break last week due to the Tokyo Olympics Game event. After the break, Chapter 301 is returning on coming Sunday. We already shared some possible predictions on the storyline and now let's take a look at some recent developments.

The spoilers for the manga Black Clover Chapter 301 are already out on the internet. According to the spoilers are leaks, the upcoming chapter could show the arrival of Asta and a new spell of Rill. The latest spoilers and leaks have been shared by a Twitter user, named NiteBaron. According to him, the captain of Clover Kingdom, Rill Boismortier will launch a Spell called Twilight of Valhalla, and it might increase the magic power of his friend Charlotte Roselei in the battle. Hopefully, Charlotte will use the magic power to diminish the curse.

#BCSpoilers - Twilight of Valhalla's real effect (Rill's new spell) is to increase the magic power of his friends - Charlotte -with this increased magic power- lifts the curse on both of them (I assume Rill?! Not 100% sure - I only have text spoilers atm) — Nitebaron 魔王 (@nite_baron) July 29, 2021

He also shared "Megicula uses 100 disciples -who died in experiments- to fight as living dead." Asta would join the battle against Megicula in Black Clover Chapter 301. Megicula is surprised that another human-like Noelle Silva is joining the battle.

Besides, after the arrival of Asta, Noelle could feel stronger and she would realize her feeling for Asta. Now she can use her Saint Stage form.

In Chapter 300, Megicula reveals that her body is protected by an ultra-high-speed recovery curse, and she is immortal. She also notifies that this is the same curse that she used before, and Noelle has lost her ability to use her Saint Stage power. Undine looks helpless and worried after seeing Gaja and Rill unconsciously lying on the ground.

Megicula announces the game is over for the humans, but Noelle objects and shouts at Megicula. She is surprised to see Noelle's bravery. However, Megicula is confident in her power and she knows that she will win the battle.

Asta arrives while Noelle is still fighting with Megicula despite knowing she will lose the battle. While Megicula is ready to blast the princess and ruler of the Heart Kingdom Lolopechka, Asta appears in front of her. Asta saves Lolopechka, and Noelle sheds tears. Megicula is wondering who ruined her plan.

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 301 is scheduled for release on August 1, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

