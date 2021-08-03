Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:32 IST
Cobra Kai Season 4 likely to premiere in Q4 2021, producer talks on development
Netflix's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos confirmed that Cobra Kai Season 4 is expected to premiere sometime in Q4 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Cobra Kai
One of the most anticipated Netflix's series, Cobra Kai is already renewed for Season 4. The fourth season is already confirmed before the release of the first trailer of Season 3. Currently, Cobra Kai Season 4 has wrapped up its filming and is gearing up to release towards the end of 2021. We have rounded up everything what we know about Cobra kai Season 4.

The series is the sequel to The Karate Kid movie by Robert Mark Kamen. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively from the 1984 film. After the first two seasons launched in YouTube in 2018 with a second season following in 2019, YouTube made the decision to stop producing scripted original programming, leaving the show without a home.

Thanks to Netflix, which acquired the rights to stream the series in June 2020. Cobra kai Season 3 dropped on Netflix on January 1, 2021. The series has had high viewership on both YouTube and Netflix, and has met with generally positive reviews from critics.

By the late October 2020, the writer's team has completed their work after 14 weeks of writing. One of the series creators Jon Hurwitz shared the images of the writer and informed to the audience that they are heading towards the filming on Cobra Kai Season 4.

The principal photography for Cobra Kai Season 4 began in Atlanta, Georgia in February 2021 and ended in April 2021. Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1 titled "Let's Begin," written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, & Hayden Schlossberg. Although it's not clear when the filming started, still in February 27, the official Instagram account of Cobra Kai has posted an image of the front page of the script with the caption "There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway."

On April 30, Jon Hurwitz and other cast members posted on social media to announce that they have completed the filming for Cobra Kai Season 4. Martin Kove (plays as John Kreese) wrote: "Tonight, myself and the entire crew of COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped! What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid, we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard!"

In terms of the plot for Cobra Kai Season 4, the last installment completed with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences to team up against the vicious John Kreese, with the upcoming All Valley Championship deciding who has to pack up and leave the valley for good.

The producer Josh Heald said, "(Johnny and Daniel are) both very strong minded in their own philosophies, ideals and pasts."

He added, "There does appear to be a very distinct battle ahead, a very clear boundary and set of circumstances that have brought them to this moment, but time will tell if history repeats itself and they fall back into old habits again."

Netflix's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos confirmed that Cobra Kai Season 4 is expected to premiere sometime in Q4 2021.

Also Read: The Witcher Season 2 to release in December after weeks of intense filming in freezing cold forest

