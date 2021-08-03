Peaky Blinders Season 6: Jack Rowan talks on his exit, what more we know

The filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 commenced in January this year. The avid series viewers are severely waiting to see what can happen to Cillian Murphy's character Tommy Shelbys.

Peaky Blinders makers announced a new lady is joining the cast of Season 6. Amber Anderson shared her image on Instagram to confirm her presence. In the picture, she is holding a cigarette in her hand with a cold look. The caption reads "Well, blimey. Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be in the final season of @peakyblindersofficial. We are already filming and it is going to be epic!" she was spotted rehearsing scenes with Cillian, reported Metro.Co.UK.

Here we have a disappointing news for those fans who are waiting for Peaky Blinders Season 6. Jack Rowan, who played the role of Bonnie in the series, has recently revealed his exit from the show. He has confessed that he had to exit due to another job.

Jack Rowan revealed exclusively to Digital Spy that he had no idea if his character would be killed off when he actually signed for the show. "No [I didn't know Bonnie was going to die at first]," he said. "When I got the part, it was very much sort of see how it goes, as in see if the character is received quite nicely. There were aspirations to continue the character, but you know how it is," Rowan said.

"I did another job and that led to me not being able to continue on Bonnie. But the producers and the team are so nice. They gave him a very dignified end, and at least he wasn't just never seen again or recast. At least he had an ending," Rowan opined.

He further added saying his exit from Peaky Blinders Season 6, "He's a tough gypsy lad and that last moment, when he actually gets shot, the character that shoots him says, 'Farewell, fighter boy. You died well.' And that's true. He did die well. And he dies honourably. He didn't die scared, didn't die backing away. He died facing up to and looking in the eyes of the person who shoots him, so I was happy with it, and it was my first death, so I'll never forget it."

A feature film has already been announced to extend the story of Peaky Blinders as Season 6 will mark end to it. The filming of the strip is over and it is currently in the post-production. So, we all are waiting for the release date.

