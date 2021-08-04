Black Clover Chapter 302: Noelle realizes her love for Asta, Charlotte’s magic is rising

The Japanese manga, Black Clover Chapter 302 is coming out next Monday. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The raw scan for the manga chapter will be leaked two to three days before the spoilers are out and it will be translated into English and other different languages.

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 302 is one of the anticipated chapters as Noelle could feel stronger and she would realize her feeling for Asta. Now she can use her Saint Stage form.

Black Clover Chapter 302 will show Noelle being ready to fight against Megicula after entering into the Saint form. Megicula is desperate to complete her appearance.

In the previous chapter, we saw Noelle vs. The Supreme Devil Megicula's continuous fight. While Noelle has lost her ability to use her Saint Stage power and Undine looks helpless after seeing Gaja and Rill unconsciously lying on the ground. Suddenly, the Anti-Magic Boy Asta arrived and saved the ruler of the Heart Kingdom Lolopechka.

Devil Megicula is frustrated as she was about to blast Lolopechka and at the same moment, Asta arrived and ruined her plan. So by initiating the manifestation process, Megicula wants to kill Lolopechka and Vanica in Black Clover Chapter 302.

Asta finds the ruler's body is still in different forms as the curses are still active. Liebe appeared near Asta and said they shouldn't take a chance to kill Megicula without Devil Union. Besides, Megicula recognized Asta as the anti-magic user Vanica. She thinks the fighting will be interesting. She also realizes Asta could make it complicated if the boy gains the power of his Ultimate Weapon. She promises to kill Asta and Vanica first and then manifests completely.

Udine took Gaja and Lolopechika to treat them using her healing magic. When Devil Megicula is attempting to kill them, but Lolopechka's curse disappears. Besides, Charlotte is fighting and Megicula is surprised that how she can fight despite being wounded. Charlotte's magic is increasing.

Noelle realizes that she loves Asta and decides to fight against Megicula until she finished the Devil. Black Clover Chapter 302 would also show the fight between Devil Megicula and the humans combining forces.

Black Clover Chapter 302 is scheduled to release on Monday, August 9, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

