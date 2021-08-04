My Hero Academia Chapter 322: Will Deku join Class A’s students?

My Hero Academia Chapter 322 is one of the highly anticipated chapters, which will be released without any breaks.

Chapter 322 of My Hero Academia is vital as it will reveal what Deku's friends and classmates will do. Class A's students are trying hard to reunite Deku with his friends. They are running alongside Deku and fight with All For One and the other villains.

My Hero Academia Chapter 321 ends with All For One's words that still haunt Deku, "You're next." Deku told Shoto that the fight is between All For One and One For All, where two can clear the scores.

While he manages to come out from Heaven-Piercing Ice Wall, Tsuyu and Mineta grab him. Deku decided and used Blackwhip to the next building and decided to use Fa Jin and Faux at 100%.

Meanwhile, Bakugo got kidnapped and Ochaco was talking in the time of kidnapping. Deku survived her attack, and Ochaco calls other students to help her, and Fumikage, aka Dark Shadow, Sato, Bakugo, and Shoto, tried to capture Deku.

Bakugo wants to tell something important to Deku. But Tenya talked with Deku, who told him to let him go. Tenya refused and said Ingenium would hold the hand of a lost child. Deku and Tenya shed tears.

My Hero Academia Chapter 322 would show Deku changing his decision to fight against the Villains alone. It seems Deku would join forces with the rest of Class A, but he will not leave the hand of Ingenium. In the last installment, the other heroes joined Froppy, Mineta, Shoto, Uravity and the others to convince Deku.

My Hero Academia Chapter 322 will reveal Deku joining his friends. The spoilers and the leaks generally come out on Thursday, and the hard copy of the manga reaches the stores on the same day.

We will update My Hero Academia Chapter 322 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and translated into English by confirmed sources.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 322 is scheduled for release on Sunday, August 8, 2021, and will be available live to the readers at noon EST.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga and anime series.

