Kingdom Chapter 688 predictions: Kan Ki plans differently to return in action

The global fans are eagerly waiting for Kingdom Chapter 688 as it is one of the most talked-about chapters in the manga after the release of Chapter 687. The official English version of Kingdom Chapter 688 is coming out next Saturday, August 7, 2021, without any hiatus.

Kingdom Chapter 688 will showcase how General Shin deals with his new enemy. The Battle of Eikyou is getting longer. According to Recent Highlights, the upcoming chapter might also focus on Kyou Re, one of the most skilled warriors in the Hi Shin Unit. It seems both Kyou Kai and Kyou Rei will play an important role in Kingdom Chapter 688. Kyou Rei might return to the mountain top to assist her General.

In the previous chapter, the forces of Ma Ron and Koku Ou were in danger as Ryuu Fu's forces slaughtering the troops of Raido. Ma Ron and Koku Ou decided to regroup and fight again. Besides, Koku Ou hears that General Kan Ki has already left a while ago.

Kingdom Chapter 688 would reveal the location of General Kan Ki. It seems he might be planning something new and surely return to action.

These are all the predictions for Kingdom Chapter 688. The spoilers are yet to reveal. As soon as the spoilers are out, we will try to provide the updates.

The Japanese manga Kingdom is written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. The story of the Kingdom is set in the Chinese history period known as the Warring States period.

Readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read Kingdom Chapter 688. There is no other specific app to publish Kingdom in English for worldwide readers. Kingdom manga is available for purchase on Amazon. Stay tuned to get more information on Japanese manga.

