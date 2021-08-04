One Piece Episode 986 to show Golden Festival Field instantly turning into a battlefield

One Piece is one of the longest-running TV anime of all time and extremely popular to the viewers worldwide for its excellent storyline. The series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. One Piece Episode 986 is slated to release on coming Sunday. New episodes of the One Piece manga series come out every weekend.

Before reading the spoilers for One Piece Episode 986, let's have a quick recap of the last few episodes. The Straw Hats enter Onigashima's torii gate and defeat the guards there. Queen begins the Golden Kagura festivities, and the Tobi Roppo meet to hear their captain's request. The Straw Hats set up to toast Jimbei joining, but after the Nine Red Scabbards and their other allies advance on Onigashima, they decide to wait to celebrate with everyone after they defeat Kaido, Orochi, and Big Mom.

One Piece Episode 986 will title: "Fighting Music! An Ability That Harms Luffy!", which will show the Queen hearing about the incident of Luffy and Zoro. According to The Recent Times, the upcoming episode will show Luffy and Zoro will make a run from the Queen and she will put rewards on them and will promise the winner to get a chance to fight one of the All-Stars members for their position.

One Piece Episode 986 will bring more twists and turns and of course, comedy. The preview trailer of One Piece Episode 986 teases the Golden Festival Field will instantly turn into a battlefield. Apoo stands in raging Luffy and Zoro's way. While they were struggling in their own way, Kids arrives with his own grudge. Check out the preview below:

One Piece Episode 986 will continue its weekly broadcast schedule without any break. The longest-running legendary manga series will release on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, and Funimation to watch the anime series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Japanese anime series.

